Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Appointed Principal Secretary To Prime Minister

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das, has been appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will hold this position until further instructions from the Prime Minister.

The tenure of BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of the government think tank NITI Aayog has been extended for another year, starting February 24, 2025. The retired IAS officer from the 1987 batch was initially appointed as NITI Aayog's CEO for a two-year term in February 2023.

Mr. Das served as the RBI Governor for six years, starting in December 2018. With over four decades of experience in governance, he has held key roles in both central and state governments, covering areas such as finance, taxation, industries, and infrastructure.

Throughout his long career in the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Mr. Das played a key role in preparing eight Union Budgets. He has also served as India's Alternate Governor at the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB), New Development Bank (NDB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Additionally, he has represented India at international forums such as the IMF, G20, BRICS, and SAARC.