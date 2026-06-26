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Foxconn invests $37.2 million in India manufacturing subsidiary

The company's board of directors approved the investment through the subscription of approximately 351.73 million common shares of the Indian subsidiary at a face value of Rs 10 per share, it said.

Published: Jun 26, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Foxconn invests $37.2 million in India manufacturing subsidiary
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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