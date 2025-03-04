Foxconn’s Subsidiary Ennoconn Set To Enter India To Boost Industrial Automation

New Delhi: In yet another boost for the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Ennoconn, which is a Foxconn subsidiary, is set to start operations in the country with a focus on industrial automation and digital transformation market.

The Taiwanese company has registered a company in Tamil Nadu with plans to bring their products to the domestic market, according to reports.

It parent firm Foxconn operates an Apple iPhone assembly plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, employing 40,000 workers.

Ennoconn Corporation is a global leader in integrated cloud management services, Industrial IoT and embedded technology.

In 2007, Ennoconn became a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group, headquartered in New Taipei City.

Ennoconn Group delivers world-class industrial IoT and embedded technology, design manufacturing services, IT and system integration services into high-growth markets, including Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Retail, Financial Services, and Media and Entertainment.

"We deliver Digital Transformation strategies across all internal design, manufacturing, and supply chain platforms and disciplines,” according ton the company.

Currently, the India market is dominated by players including Siemens, Taiwan-based Advantech and Rockwell Automation, among others.

Ennoconn’s Industrial Metaverse transformation enables the development of new cloud-based AIoT products, services and solutions.

In a strong push to accelerate industrial growth, the government has significantly increased budget allocations for key sectors under the PLI scheme in 2025-26, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing.

As of August 2024, actual investments totalling Rs 1.46 lakh crore have been realised, with projections suggesting this figure will cross Rs 2 lakh crore within the next year.

These investments have already led to a remarkable boost in production and sales, amounting to Rs 12.50 lakh crore, while directly and indirectly generating approximately 9.5 lakh jobs — this number is expected to rise to 12 lakhs in the near future.

Several sectors have witnessed substantial hikes, with allocations for electronics and IT hardware soaring from Rs 5,777 crore (revised estimate for 2024-25) to Rs 9,000 crore, and automobiles and Auto components seeing a remarkable jump from Rs 346.87 crore to Rs 2,818.85 crore.