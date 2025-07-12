Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2930642https://zeenews.india.com/economy/fpis-infuse-rs-5260-cr-in-indian-equities-this-week-nsdl-2930642.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
FPI

FPIs Infuse Rs 5260 Cr In Indian Equities This Week: NSDL

FPIs invested Rs 5,260 crore in Indian equities from July 7–11, showing renewed interest after recent outflows. The highest inflow came on Tuesday. Experts warn of cautious activity ahead due to global trade tensions and upcoming inflation data.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FPIs Infuse Rs 5260 Cr In Indian Equities This Week: NSDL File Photo

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the Indian equity markets this week, making a total net investment of Rs 5,260 crore during the period from July 7 to July 11, according to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

The data highlighted that FPIs were net buyers on all trading days of the week, signalling positive investor sentiment towards Indian markets. The highest net investment was recorded on Tuesday, with FPIs investing Rs 2,771 crore in equities on that single day.

With this week's inflows, the total net investment by foreign investors in the equity segment for the month of July has reached Rs 3,839 crore. This marks a recovery from the previous week, which had seen some selling activity by FPIs.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research at Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, told ANI that FII activity is expected to remain subdued in the upcoming week as the market may see increased volatility due to ongoing uncertainty around US trade negotiations.

"President Donald Trump's plan to impose blanket tariffs of 15 per cent or 20 per cent on most trade partners adds to the cautiousness," he said. Khemka added that investors will be closely watching key domestic macroeconomic indicators, including Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation data.

Additionally, market participants will monitor the first quarter earnings and any updates related to the India-US trade deal. Despite global uncertainties, India continues to attract foreign investments owing to a combination of supportive domestic policies and strong macroeconomic fundamentals.

In the previous month of June, FPIs had made a net investment of Rs 14,590 crore in the Indian equity segment. In May, foreign investors poured in Rs 19,860 crore, making it the best-performing month of the year so far in terms of FPI inflows.

However, earlier this year, FPIs had pulled out significant amounts from Indian equities. They sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March, while in January and February, they offloaded equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK