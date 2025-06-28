Advertisement
FPIs Make Net Investment Of Over Rs 13,000 Cr Into Indian Stocks This Week

The data showed that FPIs made heavy investments in the Indian equity market, especially on Monday and Friday, indicating a positive shift in sentiment. 

|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2025, 01:17 PM IST|Source: ANI
FPIs Make Net Investment Of Over Rs 13,000 Cr Into Indian Stocks This Week File Photo

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs 13,107.54 crore into Indian markets during the week of June 23 to June 27, according to data released by the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The inflow reflects strong investor confidence in Indian equities.

The data showed that FPIs made heavy investments in the Indian equity market, especially on Monday and Friday, indicating a positive shift in sentiment. With these fresh inflows, the total net investment by foreign investors in the month of June has now reached Rs 8,915 crore.

This turnaround in foreign investor activity comes after geopolitical tensions between the US, Iran, and Israel eased in recent days. The easing of tensions has improved global market sentiment, encouraging foreign investors to look at emerging markets like India more positively.

Additionally, strong domestic fundamentals are supporting this renewed interest. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently cut interest rates by 50 basis points in its latest Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which is expected to boost economic growth.

Moreover, inflation in the Indian economy remains at a low level, further strengthening investor confidence. The combination of global stability, policy support, and strong macroeconomic indicators has made India an attractive destination for foreign investment at this time.

On the domestic front, important drivers will be macroeconomic indicators, institutional buying support, and sector-specific triggers such as monsoon progress, consumption trends, and infrastructure push. These elements are expected to determine stock specific movements and FPI behaviour in the short term.

Earlier in May, the net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows remained in positive and stood at Rs 19,860 crore, making May the best-performing month so far this year in terms of foreign investment.

The previous months' data also showed that FPIs had sold stocks worth Rs 3,973 crore in March. In January and February, they had sold equities worth Rs 78,027 crore and Rs 34,574 crore, respectively.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK