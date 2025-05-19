Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2903018https://zeenews.india.com/economy/free-laptop-scheme-2025-modi-govt-giving-laptops-to-students-free-of-cost-check-truth-behind-viral-message-2903018.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
PIB FACT CHECK

Free Laptop Scheme 2025: Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free Of Cost? Check Truth Behind Viral Message

The forwarded message says, "Government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning for the year 2025. Be a part of the successful students that will receive a laptop to help them in learning better".

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Free Laptop Scheme 2025: Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free Of Cost? Check Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the online media that talks about Modi government's free laptop scheme 2025.

The forwarded message says, "Government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning for the year 2025. Be a part of the successful students that will receive a laptop to help them in learning better".

The viral message also has a fake URL asking people to visit. It adds, "government of India is promoting the digitalization of education by offering free laptops to students. So if you want to get a free laptop under the government of India free laptop you can visit official site and check eligibility".

"A message is being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students. This message is fake and the URL is fraudulent. Do NOT click on suspicious links. Always VERIFY information through official sources!," PIB Fact Check has tweeted.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK