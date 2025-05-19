Free Laptop Scheme 2025: Modi Govt Giving Laptops To Students Free Of Cost? Check Truth Behind Viral Message

New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the online media that talks about Modi government's free laptop scheme 2025.

The forwarded message says, "Government will provide free laptops to all people across the country to support learning for the year 2025. Be a part of the successful students that will receive a laptop to help them in learning better".

The viral message also has a fake URL asking people to visit. It adds, "government of India is promoting the digitalization of education by offering free laptops to students. So if you want to get a free laptop under the government of India free laptop you can visit official site and check eligibility".

"A message is being circulated on WhatsApp with a link claiming that the central government is providing free laptops to students. This message is fake and the URL is fraudulent. Do NOT click on suspicious links. Always VERIFY information through official sources!," PIB Fact Check has tweeted.

__ Always VERIFY_ pic.twitter.com/RRSFrvlaGY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 18, 2025

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.