From Argentina to Pakistan: The 10 nations holding the world’s largest IMF debt in 2026

New Delhi: When a country runs out of options — when its currency is collapsing, its foreign exchange reserves are drying up, and it can no longer pay its bills — there is usually one place it turns to. The International Monetary Fund. The IMF functions as the world's lender of last resort, stepping in with emergency loans when governments face balance of payments crises that they cannot resolve on their own.

The latest data from April 2026 shows which countries currently owe the most to the IMF — and the figures reveal a great deal about where the global economy is under the most severe stress.

Argentina: in a category of its own

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No country in the world currently owes the IMF more than Argentina. Its outstanding debt stands at USD 60.2 billion — an amount so large that it represents 10.5 percent of the country's entire GDP. To put that in perspective, Argentina's IMF debt is nearly four times larger than the second-biggest borrower on the list.

Argentina's relationship with the IMF is one of the longest and most turbulent in the institution's history. The country has been through multiple debt crises, defaults, and restructuring rounds over the past three decades. Each time, the IMF has been part of the rescue package, and each time the underlying structural problems — currency overvaluation, fiscal deficits, inflation, and political instability — have eventually reasserted themselves. The current debt pile is the legacy of a record USD 57 billion programme agreed in 2018, which was subsequently restructured multiple times as economic conditions continued to deteriorate.

The rest of the top ten

Ukraine sits in second place with USD 15.5 billion owed to the IMF. The bulk of this borrowing has been driven by the economic devastation of the ongoing war with Russia, which has destroyed infrastructure, displaced a significant portion of the population, and collapsed large parts of the country's productive capacity. IMF support has been essential to keeping Ukraine's government financially functional during the conflict.

Egypt follows with USD 10.7 billion, reflecting the severe pressure its economy has faced from currency devaluation, high inflation, and a significant shortfall in the foreign currency earnings it had previously relied on from tourism and the Suez Canal.

Pakistan is fourth at USD 10.5 billion — a figure that will be familiar to observers of South Asian economics. Pakistan has been one of the IMF's most frequent borrowers, returning to the institution repeatedly over three decades as recurring balance of payments crises have outpaced the country's ability to generate sufficient export earnings and foreign investment.

Ecuador rounds out the top five at USD 10.1 billion, continuing a pattern of fiscal stress that has made the IMF a semi-permanent feature of its economic management.

Further down the list, Ivory Coast owes USD 5.2 billion, Kenya USD 4.2 billion, and Bangladesh USD 4.2 billion — the latter having turned to the IMF in 2023 as a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves and rising import costs put serious pressure on its economy.

Ghana, at USD 3.9 billion, is working through one of the most severe debt restructuring processes seen in sub-Saharan Africa in recent years, after defaulting on its external debt in 2022 and entering a formal IMF programme to stabilise its finances. Angola closes the top ten at $3.5 billion, having relied on IMF support to manage the volatility that comes with being heavily dependent on oil export revenues.

What this list tells us

Taken together, the top ten IMF borrowers in April 2026 represent a cross-section of the specific types of economic stress that drive countries to the IMF's door.

Some, like Ukraine, are dealing with the direct economic consequences of armed conflict. Others, like Argentina and Pakistan, are caught in long-running cycles of fiscal imbalance and debt that have proved resistant to repeated reform attempts. Several, including Ghana and Egypt, are experiencing the consequences of external shocks — commodity price swings, currency pressures, and the aftereffects of the global inflation surge that followed the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine war.

What connects all of them is the absence of an alternative. IMF loans come with conditions — economic reforms, spending cuts, revenue measures — that are often politically painful and socially difficult. Governments do not accept those conditions willingly. They accept them when the alternative is something worse.

The combined debt of just the top ten borrowers on this list exceeds USD 128 billion. That is not just a financial figure. It is a measure of how many countries are currently managing their economies at the outer edge of what is fiscally sustainable — and how much of the world's economic stability currently depends on an institution that most people rarely think about until a crisis forces it into the headlines.