From Earning Rs 75 Crore Salary To Becoming Jain Monk -- Meet Prakash Shah, Mukesh Ambani Close Aide Who Left Worldly Comforts For Spiritual Pursuits Prakash

New Delhi: Prakash Shah, who was Vice President and a trusted associate of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, has left his high-paying job and a reported salary of Rs 75 crore to become a Jain monk. Shah, known for his business expertise and leadership, along with his wife Nain Shah, chose to pursue a life of peace and spirituality by taking diksha (a religious initiation) on Mahavir Jayanti.

Shah who played a key role in many important company decisions. His decision to leave behind his successful career and comfortable lifestyle has surprised many people. Photos shared online show him wearing plain white clothes, walking barefoot, and carrying very few possessions.

This is a big change from his earlier life, which was full of luxury and responsibility. He has now taken vows of celibacy and given up all material comforts. He lives simply, focusing on detachment and service.

Shah’s choice to become a monk was not sudden. People who know him say he had been interested in Jain philosophy and spirituality for many years. Over time, this interest grew stronger, eventually leading him to leave behind his material life.

Before this change, Shah had a successful career. He is a Chemical Engineer and completed his post-graduation at IIT Bombay. During his time at Reliance, he worked on important projects like petcoke marketing and the Jamnagar petcoke gasification project. Now, as a monk, he follows a life of simplicity and discipline.

Jain philosophy teaches followers to give up material desires and to live a life based on truth, honesty, and meditation.