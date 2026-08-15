Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /From Fragile Five to a major economy: PM Modi highlights India's economic growth 

From Fragile Five to a major economy: PM Modi highlights India's economic growth 

The PM highlighted the economic transformation since 2013, saying that with the resolve of 140 crore Indians, the country is moving on the track to progress.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
From Fragile Five to a major economy: PM Modi highlights India's economic growth 

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From Fragile Five to a major economy: PM Modi highlights India's economic growth 
2
3
4
5