From Google to Palantir: Why is techie Anu Sharma is creating a sudden internet buzz?

New Delhi: Indian software engineer and former Google employee Anu Sharma gained immense popularity online after she shared about her career switch to Palantir. Her professional journey has sparked widespread curiosity and many on social media have hailed her as an inspiration.

Who is Anu Sharma?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sharma completed her B.Tech at Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. She spent about four months as an intern at X in Bengaluru in 2022. In 2023, she secured an internship of 4 months at Google in Hyderabad. Sharma has also interned at the software company Intuit.

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Sharma started working full-time as a software engineer at Google in 2024 where she remained for 1 year and 7 months. She quit her job earlier this year and joined Palantir.

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Her LinkedIn profile also details several other experiences including working as a freelance technical blogger and taking part in DevelopHER 2021, organised by X.

Sharma regularly shares a variety of content on both Instagram and LinkedIn where she discusses AI and how it is transforming the field of software engineering. She has 232k followers on Instagram and 235k followers on LinkedIn.

Netizens react



Netizens hailed Sharma's dedication, many of whom saw her as an inspiration. One user has commented that she is an inspiration to all developers, not just women and that the career progression is phenomenal. Another user said that the career trajectory is awesome.