From Grain Business To Media Mogul – How Dr. Subhash Chandra, Founder of India’s First Private TV Channel Zee, Built His Empire

New Delhi: Subhash Chandra is regarded as the pioneer of the Indian media industry. He is recognized as a visionary entrepreneur who laid the foundation of the television revolution in India. Born on 30 November 1950 in Hisar, Haryana, Subhash Chandra rose from being a small businessman to a billionaire media entrepreneur through hard work and innovative thinking.

Family Background Associated with Agriculture and Business

Subhash Chandra achieved his first major success in business in 1983 when he struck a deal with the Food Corporation of India for grain storage. Even here, he demonstrated modern and forward-thinking ideas. Instead of storing grain in traditional godowns, he proposed storing it in open spaces covered with specially designed laminated plastic sheets.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

He convinced FCI and purchased machines from Switzerland to manufacture these sheets. Engineers were sent to Switzerland for training, and eventually, laminated plastic sheet production began successfully.

Built India’s First Amusement Park

A few years after his successful experiment with FCI, a visit to Disneyland in the USA inspired another new idea. He purchased hundreds of acres of land in North Mumbai and built India’s first amusement park — Essel World — in 1989. Although Essel World wasn’t a major commercial success, it sparked his deep interest in the entertainment industry.

Finally, in 1992, Subhash Chandra launched India’s first private TV channel, Zee TV. He took this huge step when Doordarshan still dominated the television landscape.

Subhash Chandra’s story is an inspiring example of struggle, courage, and success that teaches young entrepreneurs how dreams can become reality. Starting from a very small step, he built the Essel Group — a name that today carries immense reputation.

The Man Who Revolutionized Indian Television

At a time when government channels were the only source of entertainment, Zee TV brought diverse content into Indian homes. Bollywood films, serials, news, and cultural programs became widely accessible through Zee TV. This not only brought a revolution in Indian television but also created thousands of job opportunities.

Subhash Chandra left his mark in various industries and received numerous awards for his entrepreneurship. He never gave up — he learned from failures and kept moving forward. He remains active in social work and contributes to areas like education and healthcare. Subhash Chandra’s name is etched in the history of Indian media. His achievements represent the victory of a dreamer, and he continues to inspire generations with his energy and contributions.

How Dr Chandra Overcame Difficulties — A Story He Told Himself

Excerpt: Dr. Subhash Chandra Birthday: Today is the birthday of the pioneer who gave a new direction to India’s private TV industry. Born on 30 November 1950 in Adampur, Punjab (now Haryana), Subhash Chandra Goenka launched Zee TV in 1992, marking the beginning of private satellite channels in India.

Dr. Subhash Chandra, the founder of Zee, is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Born on 30 November 1950 in Adampur, Punjab (now Haryana), he established Zee TV in 1992 and started the era of private satellite broadcasting in India. Dr. Chandra has been honored with numerous honorary degrees, industry awards, and civilian recognitions.

* In 2004, FICCI awarded him the title of ‘Global Indian Entertainment Personality of the Year’.

* In 1999, Business Standard named him ‘Businessman of the Year’.

* That same year, Ernst & Young honored him as ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’, and the International Brand Summit awarded him ‘Enterprise CEO of the Year’.

How He Faced Challenges — He Told the Story Himself

Subhash Chandra shared how he overcame obstacles. He said, “Until 1983, I lived in Delhi. In Delhi, Hindi works very well because Hindi is also the business language there. But in Mumbai, the business language is only English — and I did not know English. So I used to speak very broken English. People would laugh, but I never felt awkward. Because I had made up my mind that English is not my mother tongue. Even if I make mistakes, it’s okay — the goal was simply to convey my message to others.”