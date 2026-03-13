From Hyderabad to Silicon Valley — This Indian-Origin CEO built a Rs 2 lakh crore empire and then did something nobody expected

New Delhi: If you've ever used Photoshop, Premiere, or any Adobe software, there's one man who ran the company behind all of it for nearly two decades. His name is Shantanu Narayen, and he just announced he's stepping down as Adobe's boss.

Who Is He?

Narayen is 62 years old and has been Adobe's CEO for 18 years. He's an Indian-origin tech leader who took a company mostly known for selling boxed software and turned it into something much bigger. Under him, Adobe stopped selling one-time CDs and moved to a monthly subscription model — that's why you now pay every month for Photoshop instead of buying it once. That was a big and controversial change at the time, but it made Adobe a lot richer.

Why Is He Leaving?

He hasn't given a dramatic reason — no health issue, no scandal. He simply told the company's board that it's time to hand over the reins. In a note to his employees, he said this is not a final goodbye but a moment to pause and reflect on what has been built. He's been doing this job for 18 years, which is a very long time to run a major tech company.

What Happens Next?

Narayen isn't walking out the door tomorrow. He will stay on as CEO until the company finds the right person to replace him. After that, he'll continue to sit on Adobe's board as its chairman — so he'll still be around, just not running day-to-day operations. A senior board member named Frank Calderoni has been put in charge of finding the next CEO, and the search will look at both people inside Adobe and outsiders.

How Big Is Adobe Today?

When Narayen joined Adobe 28 years ago, the company had around 3,000 employees and made less than Rs 8,000 crore in annual revenue. Today it has over 30,000 employees and earns more than Rs 2 lakh crore a year. Adobe's tools are used by designers, filmmakers, photographers, and marketers all over the world.

What Did the Market Think?

Not great, at least immediately. Adobe's share price fell more than 7 percent when the news came out — markets often get nervous when a long-serving leader suddenly decides to leave. That said, Adobe also reported strong quarterly earnings the same day, with revenue and profits both beating expectations.

What Did Others Say?

Big names in tech offered warm words. Microsoft's Satya Nadella said Narayen built one of the most important software companies in the world. Figma's CEO Dylan Field called him thoughtful, kind, and relentless.

The Bottom Line

A steady, long-serving hand is passing the baton at one of the world's most widely used software companies. Whoever comes next will have big shoes to fill — and a fast-moving AI race to keep up with.