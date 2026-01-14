From Name To DOB: What Can And Can’t Be Changed In Your EPF Account

New Delhi: EPF account details play a key role in ensuring smooth salary contributions, withdrawals and claim settlements. However, many subscribers often realise that some personal information linked to their EPFO account needs correction or updating. This could include details such as your name, date of birth, marital status, nationality or employment information.

To help members avoid confusion and delays, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has set clear guidelines on what can be changed and how—depending on Aadhaar linkage and the status of your Universal Account Number (UAN). Here’s a simple, step-by-step breakdown of the rules and processes you should know.

EPF details that can be updated online

In some cases, EPF subscribers can update personal and job-related details online without uploading any documents. These include corrections to your name, parents’ names, nationality, marital status, as well as your date of joining and date of leaving.

However, this paperless update option is available only if certain conditions linked to your UAN are fulfilled. When eligible, it offers a faster and more convenient way to make corrections without paperwork or office visits.

How Aadhaar and UAN affect EPF updates

Whether you can update your EPF details without documents largely depends on your UAN status and Aadhaar verification. If your UAN was activated before October 1, 2017, and is linked with Aadhaar, you can make changes online without submitting any documents.

However, if your UAN was activated before this date but is not Aadhaar-linked, updates are still possible. In such cases, the changes can be made only after a joint declaration form is submitted and approved by your employer.

When Aadhaar or UAN is not available

If your UAN is not linked with Aadhaar, or if a UAN has not been generated yet, EPF detail updates cannot be done online. In such cases, the process shifts offline.

The employee must fill out a physical joint declaration form and submit it to the employer. The employer then uploads and forwards the request to the EPFO through the employer portal. The changes are processed only after the request reaches the EPFO office along with the necessary supporting documents.

If your previous employer no longer exists

If the company you were employed with has permanently shut down, EPFO provides an alternative way to update your details. In such cases, the joint declaration form must be attested by an authorised person, such as a gazetted officer, notary public, Member of Parliament, post master or a village panchayat representative.

The signed declaration, along with the required supporting documents, should then be submitted directly to the EPFO office for verification and processing. Knowing these options in advance can help EPF subscribers avoid unnecessary delays and keep their account details accurate.