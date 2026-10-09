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From rates to reforms, GST Council unveils major changes for businesses; key things to know

Rather than making changes to GST rates, the Council has shifted its focus towards improving the day-to-day functioning of the tax system. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
From rates to reforms, GST Council unveils major changes for businesses; key things to know

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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From rates to reforms, GST Council unveils major changes for businesses; key things to know
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