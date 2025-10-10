In a Reddit post, which has now gone viral, a user shares how he increased his monthly income from Rs 22,000 to Rs 2.2L per month. The Redditor claims that his success is not due to luck but due to clarity, effort and consistency. His post has garnered praise from people, who are reaching out to him for guidance.

The Redditor posted it under the title "From Rs 22K/month to Rs 2.2L/month in 10 years — what changed for me." In the post, the user says that his first salary was Rs 22,000 a month ten years ago. He started in a non-technical role. Over the initial six years, his pay increased from Rs 22K to Rs 40K. During this period, he started to concentrate on skills, values and making deliberate decisions instead of "going with the flow." He said, "I went from Rs 40K to Rs 2.2L per month. It wasn’t luck — it was about clarity, effort, and consistency."

The Redditor says that his income might not be a big achievement, "however, I just wanted to share that it is possible to grow, even if you feel stuck right now. Once you find the right direction and put in the work, things can move faster than you think."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The redditor says, "I've learned to focus on what I can control rather than what’s already past."

The Redditor who comes from a middle-class background, says that the desire to grow is always there.

"Coming from a middle-class background, the hunger to grow is still there — stronger than ever. I don’t feel like I’ve “achieved” much yet, but I’m proud of how far I’ve come, and the journey continues."

Netizens Reactions

The post got numerous reactions, with many asking him for guidance.

One user commented, "how did you find the right direction? is it money or a particular path. basically how to cut the chaos."

Another user commented, "Good job and pat yourself on your back. The hike you made in the last few years is tremendous and all the best mate. Good luck for your future."

"Hey man would love to know your story i am in the same boat as you were and would really grateful if you could share your story or could guide me," one user commented.