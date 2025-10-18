From SGBs To ETFs: 5 Smart Gold Investment Options You Can Try This Festive Season

New Delhi: As the festive season draws near, gold prices are reaching record highs. For many Indian households, gold is more than just a metal as it carries cultural importance, emotional value, and serves as a financial safety net in uncertain times. With prices climbing, experts suggest that buyers plan their purchases wisely and explore smart strategies to make the most of their investment.

For generations, buying jewellery has been the most common way to own gold. But rising prices and making charges can cut into your actual returns. If you want to enjoy the benefits of gold without worrying about storage or security, there are safer and more flexible options to consider.

5 Smart Ways to Invest in Gold This Festive Season

Looking to invest in gold wisely this festive season? Here are five options that go beyond buying jewellery:

1. Gold Mutual Funds

These funds invest either in actual gold or in companies linked to the gold industry. Professionally managed, they give you easy exposure to the gold market without the need to track prices daily. They are also a great way to diversify your investment portfolio.

2. Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs)

Issued by the government, SGBs offer returns linked to gold prices along with a small fixed interest. Although new issues may sometimes be paused, existing bonds remain popular for their safety and tax benefits at maturity.

3. Gold Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Traded on stock exchanges, Gold ETFs track the market price of gold. They allow investors to buy even small amounts, like one gram, without worrying about purity, storage, or theft.

4. Gold Mining Stocks

Buying shares of companies that mine gold gives indirect exposure to gold prices. Returns depend on both gold prices and the company’s performance, making them suitable for investors with some stock market knowledge.

5. Gold Futures and Options

These contracts let investors lock in a future price for buying or selling gold. Best suited for experienced investors, they carry higher risks but can offer significant opportunities if managed carefully.