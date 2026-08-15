From State Control to Open Market: The Evolution of India’s Economy

New Delhi: After India gained independence from colonial rule in 1947, poverty was high, which coupled with high illiteracy levels, posed a major challenge for the government. India's government adopted a mixed-economy model with a dominant public sector that controlled major industries, such as defense, iron and steel, coal, shipbuilding, and heavy machinery, to ensure economic growth while preventing any single person or firm from controlling the market.
The public sector model aimed to foster faster economic growth and prevent a few people and companies from controlling the economy, thus reducing inequality. The government, in its Industrial Policy Resolution of 1956, stated: "Parliament has accepted the socialist pattern of society as the objective of social and economic policy." It decentralized authority by introducing a licensing system through state control, which therefore became known as the "License Raj." Investment was concentrated mainly on heavy industry, which provided a foundation for an industrial base in a largely agrarian economy.
The country's GDP growth, which was around 1% per year during colonial rule, averaged around 4% between 1950 and 1964. During the Second Five-Year Plan (1956–61), industrial development gained momentum. Major public sector enterprises and corporations were established between 1956 and 1980, such as Hindustan Steel Limited, the Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) in 1956, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The development of the railways and telecommunication sectors also gained momentum under state control.
This model created a backbone for the economy in the decades following independence. However, a lack of competition and accountability created room for inefficiency. Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs) faced low pressure to improve quality or reduce costs. Other drawbacks of the system included a lack of speed in these enterprises and low labor productivity.
However, when India hit a major crisis in 1991 and ran out of foreign exchange reserves to pay for imports, the government was forced to restructure the country's economic framework. Government-run enterprises entailed heavy state control that required extensive paperwork, permits, and licenses, which hindered the speed of progress. The emergency revealed severe resource wastage. The government removed state-imposed limits on industries, and import restrictions were rolled back, thereby opening up foreign trade. Regulations on private companies were also relaxed. Liberalization, privatization, and globalization became the tools used to pull the country out of the crisis.
With increased foreign investments, higher competition resulting from an open-market economy, and the entry of private banks into the market, India shifted away from a tightly regulated economy and paved the way for development across multiple sectors by involving private entities.
India's GDP growth rate rose from around 1 percent in 1991 to 7.1 percent in 1995. The country's current nominal GDP is estimated to be approximately Rs 345.47 lakh crore.
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