From Tamil Nadu To UP: Who’s Winning India’s Factory Race? Check The Complete List

New Delhi: Fresh ASI data for FY2023–24, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, shows Tamil Nadu hosting 40,121 factories, marginally up from 39,676 a year earlier. Gujarat secured the second spot with 33,311 factories, a healthy jump from 31,080, while Maharashtra stayed third with 26,539 factories.

The biggest surge came from Uttar Pradesh, which added nearly 3,000 factories in just one year—rising from 19,168 to 22,141. Fifteen years ago, UP ranked fifth with just 13,756 factories; today, it has broken into the top league as India’s most dynamic industrial gainer.

Other states in the top 10 include Andhra Pradesh (16,011), Karnataka (14,984), Telangana (13,446), Punjab (13,166), Rajasthan (10,868), and Haryana (10,389). Interestingly, Kerala and West Bengal—once part of the elite list in 2010—have been replaced by new challengers Haryana and Telangana, signalling a shift in India’s industrial map.

UP’s rise is particularly striking. With over 7.3 million registered MSMEs—second only to Maharashtra’s 8.9 million and ahead of Tamil Nadu’s 5.4 million—the state has rapidly become a manufacturing powerhouse. Government data also shows a 60.8 percent jump in MSME-linked manufacturing jobs in UP last year, reflecting the speed of this transformation.

The churn among the top states underscores a broader trend: industrial growth is no longer restricted to traditional hubs. The entry of states like Telangana and Haryana points to fresh opportunities for small and mid-sized businesses in emerging regions.

As India pursues its USD 5-trillion economy target, this evolving factory landscape doubles up as a roadmap for MSMEs—encouraging them to scale up faster, tap into industrial clusters, and ride the wave of state-led manufacturing growth.