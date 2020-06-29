Fuel prices go up again after a day’s pause, diesel price at new high

New Delhi: Fuel prices were again raised on Monday after a day’s pause with diesel prices scaling a new high. There was no change in prices on Sunday.

Fuel prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre. Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40. In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 87.14 per litre to Rs 87.19, while diesel was hiked to Rs 78.83 from Rs 78.7 per litre.

In Kolkata petrol price was at Rs 82.10 per litre while diesel price was at Rs 75.64 per litre. In Chennai, petrol price was at Rs 83.63 per litre while diesel price was at Rs 77.72 per litre.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

While the diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.14 in diesel.