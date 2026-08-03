Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /Futures and options market to stay open till 3:40 pm; SEBI'S revised trading framework kicks in from today, August 3

Futures and options market to stay open till 3:40 pm; SEBI'S revised trading framework kicks in from today, August 3

Under the revised schedule, regular trading for FF&O-eligible stocks will continue until 3:15 pm, followed by a transition period lasting until 3:20 pm.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 08:23 AM IST
Futures and options market to stay open till 3:40 pm; SEBI'S revised trading framework kicks in from today, August 3

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Futures and options market to stay open till 3:40 pm; SEBI'S revised trading framework kicks in from today, August 3
2
3
4
5