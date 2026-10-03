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G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and oil from stocks amid US pressure

The leaders of the nations will release the emergency stock over the next four months in coordination with the International Energy Agency (IEA). The group has also reassured that it will refrain from any export restrictions on energy and energy products.

Edited BySandal Khan
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:00 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and oil from stocks amid US pressure

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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G7 to release 100 million barrels of diesel and oil from stocks amid US pressure
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