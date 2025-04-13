GAIL Completes Laying Over 97.6 Per Cent Pipeline Of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has completed the laying of over 97.6 percent of the integrated Jagdishpur–Haldia–Bokaro–Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga," which will carry natural gas to the eastern and northern parts of India. Of this, almost 96.6 percent has been put under commercial operations, the state-owned company said in a statement.

The integrated JHBDPL, including the Barauni–Guwahati Pipeline, has an authorized pipeline length of 3,306 km and passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Assam. Presently, 3,227 km of the pipeline section has been laid, and 3,119 km of the pipeline—including the Phulpur–Dobhi–Bokaro–Durgapur, Bokaro–Angul–Dhamra, and Dobhi–Barauni–Guwahati sections—has already been put under commercial operation, the company said.

The pipeline is currently transporting 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meters Per Day (MMSCMD) of natural gas, including supplies to four fertilizer plants, two refineries (Barauni and Paradip), industrial consumers, and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks, including Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kolkata, etc., along the pipeline route.

With respect to the Durgapur–Haldia section (294 km), GAIL has already put 132 km of the pipeline section up to Kolkata under commercial operation. Out of the remaining 162 km to Haldia, 103 km of pipeline laying has been completed. GAIL is also laying the Dhamra–Haldia section, which has an authorized pipeline length of 240 km, of which 198 km has already been laid.

Due to the limited availability of Right of Use (RoU), the completion of the Durgapur–Haldia and Dhamra–Haldia sections of the JHBDPL expansion is being extended from March 2025 to December 2025, the company statement added.

With the completion of the remaining sections of the Durgapur–Haldia and Dhamra–Haldia pipelines, GAIL will transport natural gas to the Haldia refinery, CGD networks in Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and other industrial consumers along the pipeline route.