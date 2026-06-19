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Gaming industry layoffs top 3,700 globally in 2026 so far: Report

The report from TradingPlatforms said that the total layoff in gaming studios worldwide certainly exceeds 4,000 when unverified cuts, undisclosed reductions and studio closures are added to verified layoffs.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 06:29 PM IST
Gaming industry layoffs top 3,700 globally in 2026 so far: Report
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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Gaming industry layoffs top 3,700 globally in 2026 so far: Report
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