STOCK MARKET HOLIDAY

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will The Stock Market Be Open Or Closed Tomorrow? Check

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Will The Stock Market Be Open Or Closed Tomorrow? Check

New Delhi: With the recent stock market crash triggered by Trump’s tariffs on India, many investors and market watchers are feeling uncertain—especially about whether trading will take place tomorrow. Adding to the confusion is the upcoming celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Since this is a state holiday in Maharashtra, where both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) are headquartered, the Indian stock markets will remain closed for the day.

There will be no trading or settlement on the NSE and BSE this Wednesday across all segments, including stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). (Also Read: Credit Card Chargebacks: What They Are and How They Protect You– All You Need To Know)

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays in 2025

After Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August 2025, there are five more stock market holidays scheduled for the rest of the year:

October 2025 (3 Holidays)

- 2 October (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

- 21 October (Tuesday) – Diwali Laxmi Pujan

- 22 October (Wednesday) – Diwali Balipratipada

November 2025 (1 Holiday)

5 November (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurb (Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti)

December 2025 (1 Holiday)

25 December (Thursday) – Christmas

Stock Market Timings

The Indian stock market is open Monday to Friday from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. Before regular trading hours, there’s a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. The market stays closed on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) and on official holidays. (Also Read: From Passbook To Claims: All EPFO Services You Can Access On The Umang App– Check List)

Commodity Market Hours for Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed during the morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM). However, trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM (until 9:00 PM for selected agricultural commodities).

In contrast, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)—India’s largest agri-commodity exchange—will remain closed for the entire day.

