Gas refineries operating at high capacity, 18,700 tonnes of commercial LPG lifted: Govt



New Delhi: The government on Tuesday said that all the gas refineries in the country are operating at high capacity and 18,700 tonnes of commercial LPG have been lifted (till Monday).

In an inter-ministerial briefing, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, Sujata Sharma, said that all the refineries are operating at high capacity and the country has sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel.

The government has been promoting the expansion of PNG connections nationwide.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“Yesterday, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) issued an order directing CGD companies to provide PNG connections to residential schools, colleges, ‘anganwadi’ kitchens, and other facilities within 5 days, where connectivity is available,” she said during the briefing.

According to her, 7,500 domestic and commercial PNG connections were given on Monday in the top 110 geographical areas.

Sharma said that the country has over 1 lakh petrol pumps and most are operating normally with sufficient petrol and diesel stocks available.

All efforts are underway to secure LPG supplies, and the government is actively working to broaden its supply sources to ensure stability, she said, urging state governments to strengthen monitoring and enforcement systems to ensure smooth distribution.

“We have sufficient stocks of LNG,” she added.

More than 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial piped natural gas (PNG) connections for cooking have been issued during the first three weeks of March this year by city gas distribution entities, while domestic LPG cylinder deliveries continue as normal, and panic bookings have declined significantly.

LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation, while no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported by Oil Marketing Companies at retail outlets, and supplies of petrol and diesel are being maintained regularly. Citizens are advised not to resort to panic buying as adequate stocks are available.

Priority sectors continue to receive protected supplies, including 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG and CNG transport, while supplies to industrial and commercial consumers are being regulated at around 80 per cent.