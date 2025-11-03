Advertisement
GIFT Nifty Achieves Record Monthly Turnover Of $106.22 Billion In October

The October turnover of 2.11 million contracts exceeded the previous high of $102.35 billion reached in May 2025, according to the exchange.

|Last Updated: Nov 03, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: Multi-asset exchange NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) on Monday informed that its international Nifty futures contract, GIFT Nifty, witnessed a record monthly turnover of $106.22 billion in the month of October. 

The milestone reflects the growing global interest and trust in the GIFT Nifty as a benchmark for the India’s growth story, according to the exchange. Since launching full-scale operations on July 3, 2023, GIFT Nifty has recorded over 52.77 million contracts and a total cumulative turnover of $2.40 trillion as of October 2025, the statement said.

Trading turnover on NSEIX has been growing exponentially since the commencement of a full-scale operation of GIFT Nifty.

"We are glad to witness the success of GIFT Nifty and express our sincere gratitude to all the participants for their overwhelming support and making GIFT Nifty a successful contract," according to the NSE.

The exchange had earlier informed that GIFT Nifty achieved a record open interest (OI) on October 24, 2025. GIFT Nifty saw an open interest of 4,10,100 contracts worth $21.23 billion or Rs 1,86,226 crore.

NSEIX, located at GIFT City, was established on June 5, 2017, and is recognised by the International Financial Services Centres Authority. It claims a market share of over 99.7 per cent in GIFT IFSC.

NSEIX offers Indian single stock derivatives, index derivatives, currency derivatives, depository receipts, and global stocks to investors. The exchange also provides a comprehensive range of primary market products, including listings of equity shares, SPACs, REITs, InvITs, depository receipts, debt securities, and ESG debt securities.

In October, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled foreign currency settlement system in GIFT City to boost international trade, investment, and ease of doing business.

