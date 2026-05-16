Gig workers call 5-hour nationwide shutdown of app-based services from 12-5 pm today, seek Rs 20 per km

New Delhi: The Gig & Platform Service Workers Union (GIPSWU) called for a nationwide temporary shutdown of app-based services between 12 pm and 5 pm on Saturday, while demanding a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers following the latest fuel price hike.

In a statement, the union said the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices would place an additional financial burden on workers engaged in food delivery, ride-hailing, logistics and other app-based services.

According to the union, nearly 1.2 crore gig and platform workers are likely to be directly affected by the rise in fuel costs.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The union also called for a nationwide temporary shutdown of app-based services from 12 pm to 5 pm on Saturday in protest against rising expenses and stagnant compensation structures.

GIPSWU said oil marketing companies (OMCs) recently increased petrol and diesel prices by around Rs 3 per litre, which is the first major nationwide fuel price hikes in almost four years.

The union attributed the rise in fuel prices to elevated international crude oil prices and continued instability in global energy markets amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

GIPSWU President Seema Singh said that the fuel price increase, along with higher LPG cylinder rates, has intensified financial pressure on workers already grappling with rising living costs.

She warned that many gig workers could be forced to leave the sector if earnings are not revised in line with increasing operational expenses.

Singh urged both the government and digital platform companies to introduce a minimum service rate of Rs 20 per kilometre for delivery and transport workers.

She further stated that workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit remain particularly vulnerable as they rely heavily on motorcycles and scooters while working long hours in extreme weather conditions.

In December 2025, gig and quick-commerce delivery workers had organised a nationwide strike to protest against unfair working conditions, low wages and the lack of social security benefits. At the time, workers demanded the removal of the 10-minute delivery option and the restoration of the previous payout structure.