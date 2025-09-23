GK Energy IPO Closes Today: Rs 400 Crore Issue Sees 15.8x Subscription, GMP At Rs 20 Points To Strong Listing On NSE, BSE

New Delhi: GK Energy Limited’s Rs 400-crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to close for subscription on Tuesday, September 23, giving investors a final opportunity to participate in what has emerged as one of the most talked-about issues in the renewable energy space this year. The three-day issue, which opened on Friday, September 19, has seen robust investor interest across all categories. According to data from the exchanges, the IPO has been subscribed 15.86 times overall, with retail investors subscribing 11.54 times, non-institutional investors (NII) oversubscribing by 42 times, and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 3.67 times. Such strong subscription figures reflect the market’s confidence in GK Energy’s growth prospects, its positioning in the solar-pump segment and the positive outlook for government-backed renewable initiatives.

Company Background

Founded in 2008, GK Energy Limited has carved a niche for itself as a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pumping systems. The company’s primary focus is on projects executed under the government’s flagship PM-KUSUM scheme, which aims to promote sustainable irrigation and reduce farmers’ dependence on diesel pumps. Operating on an asset-light model, GK Energy sources solar panels, pumps and related components from specialised suppliers and markets them under its own “GK Energy” brand. This approach allows the company to scale operations quickly without heavy capital expenditure, positioning it as a nimble and cost-efficient player in a fast-expanding sector. With India’s push toward renewable energy and rural solarisation gathering pace, GK Energy’s business model aligns closely with national policy priorities.

Brokerage Recommendations

Leading brokerage houses have given GK Energy’s IPO a thumbs-up, citing the company’s growth potential and attractive valuations. Angel One has recommended investors subscribe to the issue, pointing to the strong demand outlook for solar pump installations under government schemes such as PM-KUSUM and various state-level solar programmes. According to the brokerage, GK Energy’s asset-light model and focus on a niche but rapidly growing market provide it with significant scalability and profitability advantages over its competitors. Geojit Investments has also issued a ‘Subscribe’ call for medium to long-term investors, highlighting GK Energy’s proven execution capabilities, government-backed demand pipeline, and reasonable FY25 valuations compared to industry benchmarks. Both firms believe the IPO offers an opportunity to invest in a company well-positioned to benefit from India’s ongoing renewable energy transition.

Valuation & Pricing

At the upper end of its price band of Rs 153 per share, GK Energy’s post-IPO price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 23.3x—lower than most listed peers in the solar energy and EPC segments. This relatively moderate valuation has made the IPO attractive to investors looking for exposure to India’s renewable energy growth story without paying premium multiples. The company has reported significant revenue and profit growth in FY2024, underpinned by rising orders from government-funded projects. It also holds a healthy order book that provides visibility into future revenues in the expanding renewable energy segment. For investors, this combination of lower-than-peer valuations, strong historical growth, and a robust order pipeline enhances the IPO’s appeal as a long-term play rather than merely a short-term listing gain.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

The grey market premium (GMP) has added further buzz around the GK Energy IPO. Market watchers report that the company’s shares are currently trading at a premium of Rs 20 over the issue price in the unofficial grey market. This indicates a likely listing price of around Rs 173 per share—approximately 13 percent above the upper end of the price band. While GMP figures are not always an accurate predictor of listing-day performance, such a premium generally reflects positive sentiment and demand from investors who were unable to secure allocations during the subscription period. The strong GMP, combined with the high oversubscription levels, suggests that GK Energy could witness healthy interest on the day it lists on the bourses.

IPO Structure & Timeline

The public issue consists of a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares worth Rs 64.26 crore by promoters Gopal Rajaram Kabra and Mehul Ajit Shah. The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 153 per share, with a face value of Rs 2. For retail investors, the minimum application size is 98 shares, amounting to Rs 14,994 at the upper price band. According to the schedule, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on September 24, and the company’s shares are set to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on September 26. IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the registrar.

Use of Proceeds

GK Energy plans to deploy most of the net proceeds from the IPO—about Rs 322.5 crore—towards boosting its long-term working capital, which will support the execution of its growing order book and help it scale operations to meet rising demand. The remainder of the funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes, providing additional flexibility to invest in technology, marketing, and possible new initiatives within the renewable energy space. By strengthening its balance sheet and liquidity position, the company aims to reinforce its competitive edge and improve its ability to bid for larger government-backed contracts. This strategy is expected to enhance shareholder value over time, aligning with India’s broader push to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions.