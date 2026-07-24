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  • /Global crude oil prices climb above $100 amid Red Sea attacks, supply fears

Global crude oil prices climb above $100 amid Red Sea attacks, supply fears

International benchmark Brent crude rose 0.43 per cent or 44 cents to remain above the $100-a-barrel level, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 0.69 per cent or 64 cents to $92.83 a barrel.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Global crude oil prices climb above $100 amid Red Sea attacks, supply fears

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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