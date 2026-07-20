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Global crude oil prices climb above $90 on escalating US-Iran tensions

International benchmark Brent crude rose nearly 3 per cent or $2.63 to trade above $90 a barrel after gaining more than 3 per cent in the previous session.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:48 AM IST
Global crude oil prices climb above $90 on escalating US-Iran tensions

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