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Global crude oil prices plunge up to 7% as US-Iran pause strikes

International benchmark Brent crude fell more than 7 per cent or about $7 to hover around the $91-a-barrel mark.

Published: Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
Global crude oil prices plunge up to 7% as US-Iran pause strikes

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