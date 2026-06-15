Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Global crude oil prices tumble up to 5% on US-Iran deal

The international oil benchmark Brent crude fell as much as 4.90 per cent to $83.05 per barrel in early trade, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude plunged 5.74 per cent to around $80 per barrel.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Global crude oil prices tumble up to 5% on US-Iran deal
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Global crude oil prices tumble up to 5% on US-Iran deal
Crude Oil2 min ago
2
Flex Fuel5 min ago
3
Sensex7 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 202612 min ago
5
re-neet exam 202615 min ago