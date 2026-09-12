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Global Fintech Fest: FM Sitharaman urges RBI to ‘sharpen capability’ of digital Rupee platform

Reflecting on the theme of GFF, the finance minister warned THAT Artificial Intelligence acts as "a double-edged sword" as it helps "detect and perpetrate fraud.”

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 12, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Sep 12, 2026, 10:39 AM IST
Global Fintech Fest: FM Sitharaman urges RBI to ‘sharpen capability’ of digital Rupee platform

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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