Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004991https://zeenews.india.com/economy/global-healthcare-fund-offers-70-million-to-pinnacle-blooms-for-expansion-report-3004991.html
NewsBusinessEconomyGlobal Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million To Pinnacle Blooms For Expansion: Report
FUNDING

Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million To Pinnacle Blooms For Expansion: Report

The funding will be deployed in two phases. The first tranche of $70 million will support rapid domestic expansion and technology upgrades. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million To Pinnacle Blooms For Expansion: Report

Pinnacle Blooms Network, the pediatric therapy venture of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories, has secured $70 million (Rs 630 crore) from Global Healthcare Fund to fuel its expansion plans.

The two-tranche Series A round, advised by Yukon Capital, is set to become one of the largest early-stage investments in child development infrastructure across Asia, reported Hindu Business Line.

The funding will be deployed in two phases. The first tranche of $70 million will support rapid domestic expansion and technology upgrades. A second follow-on tranche is planned as the company enters markets in Southeast Asia and the GCC.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Capital deployment will enable Pinnacle to scale its network from 70 to 300 multidisciplinary therapy centres within 24 months. It will also accelerate R&D for home-based TherapeuticAI solutions, support large-scale manufacturing of TherapySphere sensory rooms, and fund regulatory submissions for international market access.

At the core of the platform is the proprietary Pinnacle Child Development Operating System—a multi-patent-filed digital therapeutic ecosystem that measures, predicts, and personalizes every aspect of a child’s developmental journey across speech, motor, cognitive, and behavioral domains.

Aneesh Madhav, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Capital, said, “Pinnacle has solved the fundamental problem in developmental health — how do you make therapy measurable, scalable, and accessible without losing the human element."

Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder G Chairman, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories, said, “The world has finally recognized that developmental health is not charity; it’s essential infrastructure. We’re not raising capital to grow. We’re raising capital to ensure that every child on earth who needs measurable therapy can access it."

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Turkman Gate stone-pelting
Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Incident: Court Sends 8 Accused To Judicial Custody
West Bengal
I-PAC Raid And Mamata's CBI-ED Saga: Is Sitting CM's Interference Justified?
kashmir news update
Kashmir Imams Use Friday Sermons To Combat Drug Abuse, Narco-Terrorism
Delivery boy
Blinkit Boy Refuses To Deliver Midnight Rat Poison Order To Depressed Woman
true happiness meaning
What Is True Happpiness? Understanding Joy Beyond Pleasure, Peace And Purpose
Iran
Iran Unrest: Khamenei Calls Protests 'Foreign-Backed', Signals Tough Response
I-PAC raids West Bengal
I-PAC Raid Row: Calcutta HC Chief Justice Turns Down ED's Plea
AI girlfriend scam
How An ‘AI Girlfriend’ Duped Bengaluru Techie Of ₹1.5 Lacs- Expert Shares Tips
Indian Ministry of External Affairs
‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs
MEA briefing
‘Constantly In Touch’: MEA's Concern Over Indian Nationals Stuck In Venezuela