Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million To Pinnacle Blooms For Expansion: Report

Pinnacle Blooms Network, the pediatric therapy venture of Bharath Healthcare Laboratories, has secured $70 million (Rs 630 crore) from Global Healthcare Fund to fuel its expansion plans.
The two-tranche Series A round, advised by Yukon Capital, is set to become one of the largest early-stage investments in child development infrastructure across Asia, reported Hindu Business Line.
The funding will be deployed in two phases. The first tranche of $70 million will support rapid domestic expansion and technology upgrades. A second follow-on tranche is planned as the company enters markets in Southeast Asia and the GCC.
Capital deployment will enable Pinnacle to scale its network from 70 to 300 multidisciplinary therapy centres within 24 months. It will also accelerate R&D for home-based TherapeuticAI solutions, support large-scale manufacturing of TherapySphere sensory rooms, and fund regulatory submissions for international market access.
At the core of the platform is the proprietary Pinnacle Child Development Operating System—a multi-patent-filed digital therapeutic ecosystem that measures, predicts, and personalizes every aspect of a child’s developmental journey across speech, motor, cognitive, and behavioral domains.
Aneesh Madhav, Chief Executive Officer, Yukon Capital, said, “Pinnacle has solved the fundamental problem in developmental health — how do you make therapy measurable, scalable, and accessible without losing the human element."
Dr. Koti Reddy Saripalli, Founder G Chairman, Bharath Healthcare Laboratories, said, “The world has finally recognized that developmental health is not charity; it’s essential infrastructure. We’re not raising capital to grow. We’re raising capital to ensure that every child on earth who needs measurable therapy can access it."
