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Global oil prices fall up to 1% as OPEC+ raises August output targets

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.76 per cent or 55 cents to $71.55 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined nearly 1 per cent or 68 cents to trade below $69 per barrel.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 10:50 AM IST
Global oil prices fall up to 1% as OPEC+ raises August output targets
Image Credit: Image Courtesy: IANS

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