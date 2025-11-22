Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988197https://zeenews.india.com/economy/global-organisations-laud-india-s-labour-reforms-for-social-protection-inclusive-growth-2988197.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
LABOUR LAW

Global Organisations Laud India’s Labour Reforms For Social Protection, Inclusive Growth

The global bodies highlighted that India’s efforts contribute significantly to the wider international discourse on inclusive and modern labour systems.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2025, 06:24 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Global Organisations Laud India’s Labour Reforms For Social Protection, Inclusive GrowthFile Photo

New Delhi: Top global organisations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have welcomed India’s announcement to bring four Labour Codes into effect -- recognising these reforms as a major step towards strengthening social protection, enhancing minimum wage frameworks and building institutional capacity, the government said on Saturday. 

The global bodies highlighted that India’s efforts contribute significantly to the wider international discourse on inclusive and modern labour systems.

Their remarks further underscore India’s growing leadership in shaping global labour and social security standards, according to a Labour Minister statement.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), stated in an X post that “Following with interest developments of India’s new Labour Codes announced today, including on social protection and minimum wages”.

“Social dialogue among govt, employers and workers will remain essential as reforms are implemented to ensure they're positive for workers and business,” Houngbo mentioned.

The International Social Security Association (ISSA), in its post on social media platform X, said that India’s Labour Codes add momentum to global efforts for stronger, more inclusive social security systems.

“ISSA welcomes this milestone and encourages sustained investment in coverage, protection and institutional capacity,” it noted.

The ministry said that this reflects the positive international response to India’s Labour Codes, particularly in advancing fair wages, expanding social protection coverage and promoting greater formalisation of the workforce.

The four labour codes include the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 with effect from November 21, 2025 -- rationalising 29 existing labour laws. The implementation of the four Labour Codes addresses the long-pending need to move beyond colonial-era structures and align with modern global trends.

The Labour Ministry has reaffirmed its commitment to sustained collaboration with global institutions and domestic stakeholders to further strengthen India’s labour ecosystem and ensure effective implementation of the reforms.

 

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women jutti
Best Women’s Ethnic Juttis & Mojaris for Weddings & Festive Looks
Winter mufflers
Best Winter Mufflers & Scarves on Amazon
Men’s fashion
Stylish Winter Sweaters for Men: Stay Warm & Trendy All Season Long
desi chinese
Top Desi Chinese Dishes to Try in India
Afghanistan earthquake
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Strikes Afghanistan
childhood snacks India
10 Iconic Childhood Snacks from Across India You Can Relive at Home
Delhi blast probe
ISIS Expanding Footprint In India? Delhi Blast Probe Reveals Terror Network
global drinks India
10 Trending Drinks You Can Enjoy at Home with a Single Tap
Kashmir hospital locker inspections
Police Step Up Locker Inspections In Kashmir Hospitals After Arms Recovery
gelato flavours India
Discover the Irresistible World of Gelato and Its Iconic Flavours