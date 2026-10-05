Global risks likely to weigh on markets even as festive demand offers selective support

The report flagged that ongoing US-Iran war is likely to continue in October and probably even escalate further, which could keep crude oil elevated. The war could sustain US inflation concerns and raise the likelihood of further Federal Reserve hikes, supporting high bond yields and discouraging equity additions.

Reported By IANS Published: Oct 05, 2026, 01:03 PM IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 01:03 PM IST join share