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  • /Global sugar prices surge 11.9%: Adverse weather, lower Brazil production, India's duty-free import drive rise

Global sugar prices surge 11.9%: Adverse weather, lower Brazil production, India's duty-free import drive rise

Hot and dry weather in Europe, El-Niño's effect on production in key Asian countries for sugar production, lower production in Brazil, and India's duty-free raw sugar imports are some of the reasons driving sugar prices up.

Written BySandal Khan
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:16 PM IST
Global sugar prices surge 11.9%: Adverse weather, lower Brazil production, India's duty-free import drive rise

About the Author

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan

Sandal Khan is a sub-editor on the business team at Zee Media. She started her media journey with ANI in 2025 before joining Zee to pursue a career in business journalism. Having completed her bachelor's degree in German and a master's in mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University, she has always been fascinated by the power of words and the role language plays in informing the public and building the right narrative. 

She is constantly learning and evolving, building on her past internships with hands-on newsroom experience. Beyond business, her interests include entertainment, culture, history, and geopolitics. An occasional reader, she almost always picks up books by Japanese authors. 

Sandal Khan can be reached at: Sandal.Khan@India.com or X: https://x.com/sandal2002

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