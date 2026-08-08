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Global tech companies announce over 1.63 lakh layoffs since the start of 2026

According to a report from TradingPlatforms, nearly 88.6 per cent enterprise software layoffs this year have occurred at US-based companies, with 11,792 of the 13,308 job cuts recorded globally.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Global tech companies announce over 1.63 lakh layoffs since the start of 2026
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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