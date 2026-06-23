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Global tech sell-off: Why Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures, Nifty IT declined today?

The selling was triggered after a sharp correction in South Korea's semiconductor sector, a key pillar of the global AI supply chain. 

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Global tech sell-off: Why Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures, Nifty IT declined today?

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Global tech sell-off: Why Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures, Nifty IT declined today?
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