Global Trade War Is Biggest Investment Risk In 2025 For Family Offices: UBS Survey

New Delhi: The survey, conducted in the first quarter of 2025, revealed that when asked about the greatest threats to their financial objectives over the next 12 months, more than two-thirds (70 per cent) highlighted a trade war.

However, family offices expressed these concerns before the Trump administration's announcement of new US tariffs. Looking ahead over the next five years, family offices are also worried about the risks that may follow serious trade disputes. Almost two-thirds (61 per cent) cited major geopolitical conflict as a concern, while more than half (53 per cent) expressed anxiety over a potential global recession.

In response to these concerns, family offices are considering various strategies to protect their portfolios, including diversification through manager selection, active management, hedge funds, and investments in precious metals.

Family offices have increased their investments in developed market equities, with the average allocation rising from 24 per cent in 2023 to 26 per cent in 2024, and a planned increase to 29 per cent in 2025. Allocations to private debt also rose from 2 per cent in 2023 to 4 per cent in 2024, with plans to increase it to 5 per cent in 2025.

In contrast, cash allocations declined from 10 per cent in 2023 to 8 per cent in 2024, with plans to reduce them further to 6 per cent in 2025. Furthermore, the report revealed that these family offices are also keen on investing in sectors such as healthcare, electrification, and artificial intelligence.

Geopolitically, global trade is experiencing significant disruption due to US tariffs. Adding to this complexity are ongoing geopolitical conflicts, such as the Israel-Palestine war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which are contributing to uncertainty around global trade and economic growth.