Gold And Silver Rates Today On March 19, 2025: Check Latest Prices In Your City

Gold And Silver Rates In India: Gold and silver prices fluctuate daily, driven by global market trends, inflation, and currency movements. On Wednesday, gold prices saw a modest rise, with 24-carat gold in India priced at Rs 9,018.3 per gram, up by Rs 460, while 22-carat gold reached Rs 8,268.3 per gram, increasing by Rs 420.

Notably, the price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.86 per cent, while over the last month, the change stands at -3.37 per cent. On the other hand, the current price of silver in India is 107200.0 per kg, reflecting an increase of 1300.0 per kg. Let's have a quick look on the detailed overview of gold and silver prices across major cities, reflecting the latest market trends in the country.

Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi:

In Delhi, the gold price today stands at Rs 9,059 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 8,305 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 6,795 per gram for 18-karat gold (999 gold). Silver is priced at Rs 105 per gram and Rs 1,05,000 per kilogram.

Gold And Silver Rates In Lucknow

In Lucknow, the gold price today is Rs 9,059 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 8,305 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 6,795 per gram for 18-karat gold (999 gold). Silver is priced at Rs 105 per gram and Rs 1,05,000 per kilogram.

Gold And Silver Rates In Noida

In Noida, the gold price today is Rs 9,059 per gram for 24-karat gold, Rs 8,305 per gram for 22-karat gold, and Rs 6,795 per gram for 18-karat gold (999 gold). Silver is priced at Rs 105 per gram and Rs 1,05,000 per kilogram.

Gold And Silver Rates In Bangalore

The gold rate in Bangalore today stands at Rs 90,025 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 89,675 per 10 grams yesterday (March 18, 2025) and RS 88,005 per 10 grams last week (March 13, 2025). Silver is priced at ₹1,06,200 per kg today, up from ₹1,05,000 per kg yesterday and ₹1,02,200 per kg last week.

Gold And Silver Rates in Hyderabad

The gold rate in Hyderabad today is Rs 90,039 per 10 grams, compared to Rs 89,689 per 10 grams yesterday (March 18, 2025) and Rs 88,019 per 10 grams last week (March 13, 2025). Meanwhile, the Silver is priced at Rs 1,16,400 per kg today, rising from Rs 1,15,200 per kg yesterday and Rs 1,12,400 per kg last week.

Factors Affecting Gold And Silver Rates In India

Gold and silver prices fluctuate due to various factors, including global demand, currency exchange rates, and interest rates. Government regulations, inflation, geopolitical tensions, and central bank policies also influence prices. Additionally, supply chain disruptions and mining output impact the availability and cost of these precious metals in the market.