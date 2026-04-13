Gold crashes Rs 51,000, Silver down Rs 2 lakh: Buy before Akshaya Tritiya or miss out?

New Delhi: If you have been watching gold and silver prices recently, you may have noticed something unexpected. Both metals are trading well below their all-time highs — even as the world feels increasingly uncertain. War tensions, rising oil prices, inflation concerns — these are exactly the conditions that usually push gold and silver up. So why are they falling? And more importantly, with Akshaya Tritiya just days away on April 19, is this a good moment to buy?

How far have prices actually fallen?

The drop from peak levels is significant.

Silver hit an all-time high of Rs 4,39,337 per kg on MCX. It is currently trading around Rs 2,38,720 — that is roughly Rs 2,00,891 cheaper than its record price. In percentage terms, silver has fallen more than 20 percent from its recent peak.

Gold reached a record of Rs 2,02,984 per 10 grams. It is now around Rs 1,51,801 — down approximately Rs 51,434 from the top. Globally, gold has declined over USD 40 in recent weeks and is down more than six percent over the past month.

Both metals saw sharp intraday moves on Monday — gold slipped close to Rs 1,000 in a single session, while silver dropped nearly Rs 5,000 before recovering slightly.

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Why are gold and silver falling when the world looks so uncertain?

This is the part that confuses most people. Gold is traditionally called a safe-haven asset — meaning investors rush toward it when global events become unstable. So why is it going down while tensions between the US and Iran remain high and oil prices are surging?

The answer comes down to one thing: interest rates.

Here is how it works. Gold does not pay any interest or dividends. When interest rates are high, investors can park their money in bonds or fixed deposits and earn a steady return. That makes gold less attractive by comparison. When there is a realistic chance that interest rates will come down, gold becomes more appealing again because money sitting in cash starts earning less.

Right now, US inflation — driven largely by the sharp rise in oil prices — is running higher than expected. The March CPI data in the US showed a significant jump in prices, primarily because of energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict. Higher inflation makes it harder for the US Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. In fact, it increases the chance that rates stay elevated for longer.

That expectation — that rate cuts are getting pushed further away — is what is pulling gold and silver down, even as geopolitical stress keeps buyers from selling off completely. The two forces are pulling in opposite directions, and right now the interest rate side is winning.

Why has silver fallen harder than gold?

Silver has dropped more sharply than gold for a specific reason — it has a dual identity.

Gold is almost entirely a financial and store-of-value asset. Silver is both a precious metal and an industrial metal. It is used in solar panels, electronics, electric vehicles, and manufacturing.

When global economic growth looks shaky — as it does now, with energy costs rising and trade disruptions caused by the US-Iran standoff — demand for industrial metals weakens. That industrial demand concern is hitting silver harder than gold.

What exactly happened with the US and Iran?

Gold got a brief lift last week when there was hope that US-Iran talks might lead to some kind of agreement. That optimism faded quickly over the weekend when those talks collapsed after 21 hours without a deal.

Following the breakdown, the US signalled a possible blockade response targeting the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway in the Persian Gulf through which roughly 20 percent of the world's oil passes. Any disruption there pushes oil prices higher, which feeds into inflation, which makes rate cuts less likely, which puts pressure on gold and silver.

Adding to the uncertainty are continued Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon and mixed signals from negotiators on all sides. The situation remains fluid, and markets are reacting to each new development with sharp swings.

Crude oil is currently trading with Brent near USD 103 per barrel and WTI above USD 105 — both elevated levels that are sustaining inflation fears globally.

So should you buy before Akshaya Tritiya or wait?

Do not put a large sum in all at once buying in smaller amounts across different price points rather than making a single big purchase.

Gold right now is caught between two competing forces. On one side, geopolitical tension is providing a floor — if the Iran situation worsens significantly, gold could bounce sharply. On the other side, high inflation and the prospect of prolonged elevated interest rates are capping how far prices can rise.

That tension makes the market unpredictable in the short term. Putting all your money in at one price level increases the risk that you buy just before another drop. Spreading purchases out reduces that risk.

If you are buying for traditional reasons — Akshaya Tritiya, a wedding, long-term savings — the current price of gold is meaningfully lower than where it was at the peak. From that perspective, the correction has created a more accessible entry point than existed three to four months ago.

If you are buying purely as a financial investment and expecting a quick recovery, be cautious. The factors keeping prices under pressure — oil, inflation, interest rate expectations — are not going to resolve in the next few days.

What to keep an eye on before making a decision

Several data points and events will shape where gold and silver go from here.

India's own CPI inflation numbers will matter — higher domestic inflation could affect sentiment and RBI policy. US existing home sales data will give clues about the health of the American economy and whether the Fed has room to ease.

Crude oil prices are the single biggest variable right now — any move above USD 110 would intensify inflation fears and could push gold down further, while a sudden drop in oil would do the opposite. And obviously, any significant development in the US-Iran situation — escalation or unexpected de-escalation — could move prices sharply within hours.