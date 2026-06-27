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Gold declined over 4% this week over stronger US dollar, high treasury yields

Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,44,199 and silver futures at Rs 2,22,100 per kg.

Published: Jun 27, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 03:02 PM IST
Gold declined over 4% this week over stronger US dollar, high treasury yields

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