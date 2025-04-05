Gold Dips Again! Silver Prices Also Fall – Check Today’s Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai & More

New Delhi: Gold prices continued their downward trend on April 5, 2025, as trade tensions between the US and China escalated following fresh tariffs. In Mumbai, gold was priced at Rs 83,990 for 22-carat and Rs 91,630 for 24-carat per 10 grams. Silver also saw a dip, slipping by Rs 100 to Rs 98,900 per kg in Saturday morning trade.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 91,630 — the same as in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Meanwhile, in Delhi, the rate is slightly higher at Rs 91,780. For 22-carat gold, Mumbai's price stands at Rs 83,990, which matches the rates in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. In comparison, Delhi is again a bit costlier at Rs 84,140 for 10 grams.

Silver Price in India Today

Silver prices dipped by Rs 100 on Saturday morning, with the metal now trading at Rs 98,900 per kg in the spot market, according to Goodreturns.in.