Gold Futures Rise Rs 888 To Rs 95,610/10G; Silver Futures Tumble Rs 475 To Rs 97,324/kg

New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday jumped Rs 888 to Rs 95,610 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 888 or 0.94 per cent at Rs 95,610 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 17,780 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said. Globally, gold futures increased 0.92 per cent to USD 3,318.47 per ounce in New York.

Silver futures tumble Rs 475 to Rs 97,324/kg

Silver prices on Thursday plunged Rs 475 to Rs 97,324 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery depreciated Rs 475 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 97,324 per kg in a business turnover of 10,582 lots.

Analysts said a sell-off by participants at existing levels in the market mainly weighed on silver prices.

In the overseas markets, silver futures was trading 0.77 per cent lower at USD 33.31 per ounce in New York.