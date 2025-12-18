Gold Inches Up, Silver Crosses Rs 2 lakh mark; MCX And Global Prices Slip

Gold and silver prices showed mixed trends on Thursday, with gold recording a marginal rise in the domestic spot market, while silver surged past the Rs 2 lakh per kilogram level. Data from the India Bullion Jewellers Association (IBJA) showed that the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs 157 to Rs 1,32,474 per 10 grams.

Similarly, 22-karat gold edged higher to Rs 1,21,346 per 10 grams, while 18-karat gold was priced at Rs 99,356 per 10 grams. Silver prices witnessed a sharper uptick compared to gold. The precious metal climbed by Rs 1,479 to Rs 2,01,120 per kilogram, crossing the Rs 2 lakh milestone in the domestic market.

In contrast, prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) moved lower. The February 5, 2026 gold contract slipped 0.50 per cent to Rs 1,34,218, while the March 5, 2026 silver contract declined 1.19 per cent to Rs 2,04,961. Internationally, both metals also traded in the red. Gold was down 0.34 per cent at $4,357 per ounce, while silver fell by around one per cent to $66.24 per ounce at the time of writing.

Market experts said that following a strong rally in recent sessions, gold and silver prices have entered a phase of consolidation, with further movement likely to be guided by upcoming global economic data. Earlier, in the morning, gold and silver prices slipped in the domestic futures market as investors booked profits after the recent rally to record highs.

A slight rise in the US dollar and caution ahead of key US inflation data also weighed on precious metal prices. During early trade, MCX gold February contracts were trading 0.20 per cent lower at Rs 1,34,619 per 10 grams. "In INR gold has support at Rs 1,33,850-1,33,110, while resistance is at Rs 1,35,350-1,35,970. Silver has support at Rs 2,05,650-2,03,280 while resistance is at Rs 2,08,810, 2,10,270," experts stated.