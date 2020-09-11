Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 11, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold prices in India saw a decline on Friday while the prices of petrol and diesel were unchanged.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 11, 2020

Diesel and Petrol Prices

Diesel and petrol prices remained unchanged on Thursday with state-run oil marketing companies not alteringthe prices of fuel.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was at Rs 81.99 while diesel remained at Rs 73.05 per litre.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.99 73.05 Kolkata 83.49 76.55 Mumbai 88.64 79.57 Chennai 84.96 78.38

Gold Prices

Gold prices went down by Rs 191 to Rs 52,452 per 10 grams on Friday in the national capital. The precious metal had closed at Rs 52,643 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also declined Rs 990 to Rs 69,441 per kg, from Rs 70,431 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,943 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.78 per ounce.

Rupee

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.53 against the US dollar.

Oil Prices

Oil prices fell further on Friday. Brent was down 21 cents, or 0.5%, at $39.85 a barrel by 1016 GMT while US crude dropped 11 cents, or 0.3%, to $37.19 a barrel, having fallen 2% in the previous session. Both benchmarks were 6% down for the week, as per a Reuters report.