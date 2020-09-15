Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 15, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Gold prices rose on Tuesday while rupee ended lower. The prices of crude oil fell while that of diesel and petrol were also slashed by the oil marketing companies.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 15, 2020

Gold

Gold prices rose by Rs 422 to Rs 53,019 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday. Silver also witnessed buying interest as it jumped Rs 1,013 to Rs 70,743 per kilogram from Rs 69,730 per kilogram in the previous trade. Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 422. In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,963 per ounce, while silver quoted flat at USD 27.31 per ounce.

Petrol and diesel

Petrol and diesel prices were slashed by Oil marketing companies on Monday.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.55 72.56 Kolkata 83.06 76.06 Mumbai 88.21 79.05 Chennai 84.57 77.91

Rupee

The rupee pared early gains to settle 16 paise lower at 73.64 against the US dollar. The rupee had opened higher at 73.33 but later lost ground to touch a low of 73.72 due to high dollar demand. The rupee moved between 73.33 and 73.72 in the day trade before closing at 73.64. The rupee had closed at 73.48 on Monday.

Domestic stock markets ended with gains on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex overcame bouts of volatility to end 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35. The broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to finish at 11,521.80.

Oil

Crude oil futures fell 0.36 per cent to Rs 2,738 per barrel. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for September delivery fell Rs 10, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 2,738 per barrel with a business volume of 4,553 lots. Crude oil for October delivery quoted lower by Rs 6, or 0.22 per cent, at Rs 2,776 per barrel with an open interest of 248 lots. Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.13 per cent lower at USD 37.21 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.23 per cent lower at USD 39.52 per barrel in New York.

With PTI Inputs