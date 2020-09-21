Gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel on September 21, 2020 – Here's what went up and what went down

New Delhi: Prices of gold, oil, diesel and petrol went down while rupee saw an appreciation.

Check out how gold, oil, rupee, petrol and diesel prices fared on September 21, 2020.

Gold

Gold prices fell Rs 326 to Rs 52,423 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday, in line with a weak global trend. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 52,749 per 10 gram. Silver prices also declined Rs 945 to Rs 68,289 per kilogram from Rs 69,234 per kilogram in the previous trade. In the global market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,940 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 26.50 per ounce.

Diesel and petrol

Petrol and diesel prices were reduced for the fifth straight day by Oil marketing companies on Monday.

Check out petrol and diesel prices in 4 metro cities.

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 81.14 71.43 Kolkata 82.67 74.94 Mumbai 87.82 77.87 Chennai 84.21 76.85

Oil

Oil prices fell on Monday. Brent crude was down 95 cents at $42.20 a barrel by 1205 GMT. U.S. crude fell 90 cents to $40.21 a barrel. Both contracts were set for their biggest daily drops in two weeks.

Rupee

The rupee strengthened 7 paise and closed at 73.38 (provisional) against the US dollar. During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.26 and a low of 73.50 against the US dollar. On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 629.81 points lower at 38,216.01, and the broader NSE Nifty fell 211.50 points to 11,293.45.